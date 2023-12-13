Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $58.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

