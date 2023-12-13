Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.87

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.74, with a volume of 82865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.72.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $105.55.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 593,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after buying an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 159,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $16,596,000.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.