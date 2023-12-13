Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Position Decreased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.69 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

