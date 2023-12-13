Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.8 %

QQQ opened at $398.67 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $398.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

