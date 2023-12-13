Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 8.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $398.67 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $398.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.84.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

