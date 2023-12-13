Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $117.93 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.31.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

