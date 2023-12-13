Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) CEO Sells 12,873 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Andrew Cheng sold 7,405 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $148,248.10.

On Monday, October 2nd, Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,197,750.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Andrew Cheng sold 1,682 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $84,671.88.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.25, a quick ratio of 20.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.50. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $58.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,613,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 18.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,042,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $69.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $83.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

