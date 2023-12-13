Insider Buying: Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Buys 1,353,179 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) insider Brett Grist purchased 1,353,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,531.79 ($16,986.93).
Kavango Resources Stock Performance
LON KAV opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75. Kavango Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).
About Kavango Resources
