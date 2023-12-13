Insider Buying: Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Insider Buys 1,353,179 Shares of Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) insider Brett Grist purchased 1,353,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £13,531.79 ($16,986.93).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

LON KAV opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.75. Kavango Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

