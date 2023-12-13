Insider Buying: JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Insider Buys 65 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) insider David Fletcher bought 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 668 ($8.39) per share, with a total value of £434.20 ($545.07).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance

Shares of LON JCH opened at GBX 670 ($8.41) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 650.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 654.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £390.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.56 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan Claverhouse has a one year low of GBX 622.98 ($7.82) and a one year high of GBX 722 ($9.06).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

About JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

