Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,817 ($35.36) per share, with a total value of £169.02 ($212.18).
Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,953 ($37.07) per share, with a total value of £147.65 ($185.35).
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,084 ($38.71) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($154.86).
Diageo Price Performance
Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,810 ($35.27) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($34.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,789.50 ($47.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,178.50. The company has a market capitalization of £62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
