Insider Buying: Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases 6 Shares of Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) insider Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,817 ($35.36) per share, with a total value of £169.02 ($212.18).

Lavanya Chandrashekar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diageo alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 5 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,953 ($37.07) per share, with a total value of £147.65 ($185.35).

On Tuesday, October 10th, Lavanya Chandrashekar bought 4 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,084 ($38.71) per share, with a total value of £123.36 ($154.86).

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of LON DGE opened at GBX 2,810 ($35.27) on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,719 ($34.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,789.50 ($47.57). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,178.50. The company has a market capitalization of £62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($33.89) to GBX 2,500 ($31.38) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.19) to GBX 3,050 ($38.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,770 ($47.33).

Check Out Our Latest Report on DGE

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.