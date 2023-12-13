Imprint Wealth LLC Takes $5.41 Million Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 15,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,283,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $48.17 and a 1 year high of $56.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

