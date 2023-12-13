Imprint Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $74.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $76.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

