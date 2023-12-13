Imprint Wealth LLC Makes New $5 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 109,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.66. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.