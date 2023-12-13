Imprint Wealth LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268,032 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.78 and a 200-day moving average of $42.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

