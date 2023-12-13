Imprint Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Imprint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.35 and a one year high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

