Imprint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 40,803 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ IJT opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $121.06.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What is a good dividend yield?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.