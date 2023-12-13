Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 57,255 Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,726,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

