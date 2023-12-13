Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 52,427 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

