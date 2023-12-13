Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,546,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

WST stock opened at $347.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.79 and a 200-day moving average of $369.35. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.15 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

