Imprint Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,000. Imprint Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of Avanos Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $975.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.07. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $171.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

