Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $112.94

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $112.94, but opened at $115.70. Illumina shares last traded at $114.67, with a volume of 143,141 shares changing hands.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

