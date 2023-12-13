ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $315.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. ICON Public traded as high as $276.95 and last traded at $276.25, with a volume of 39187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $272.46.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in ICON Public by 108.4% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 89,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ICON Public by 5.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

