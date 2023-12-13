Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) vs. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Critical Comparison

Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hulic and CBRE Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hulic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group $30.83 billion 0.81 $1.41 billion $1.87 44.01

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hulic.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hulic 0 0 0 0 N/A CBRE Group 0 3 3 1 2.71

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hulic and CBRE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $90.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given CBRE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than Hulic.

Profitability

This table compares Hulic and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hulic N/A N/A N/A CBRE Group 1.89% 13.88% 5.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of CBRE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBRE Group beats Hulic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hulic

Hulic Co., Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities. It also engages in the asset management and insurance agency businesses; and management of hotels and inns. The company was formerly known as Nihonbashi Kogyo Co., Ltd and changed its name to Hulic Co., Ltd. in 2007. Hulic Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. The Global Workplace Solutions segment offers facilities management, project management, and transaction management services. The Real Estate Investments segment provides investment management services under the CBRE Investment Management brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate; and flexible-space solutions under the CBRE Hana brand CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

