Howard Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.22 and a 200 day moving average of $192.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $219.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

