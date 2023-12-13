Howard Capital Management Group LLC Trims Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Graphic Packaging worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 281,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 14,501 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 825.7% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 105,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GPK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.8 %

GPK stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $27.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.94.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

