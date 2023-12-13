Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade acquired 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $135.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

