Howard Capital Management Group LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after buying an additional 147,329 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,123,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $113.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.89. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.86%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

