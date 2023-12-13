Howard Capital Management Group LLC Sells 181 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $151.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

