Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $2,503,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 49,836.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 89,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 886.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.75. The company has a market capitalization of $373.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

