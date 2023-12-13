Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.19. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

