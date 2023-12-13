Howard Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $138.26.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

