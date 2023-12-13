Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $23,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after buying an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,698,000 after acquiring an additional 910,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after purchasing an additional 338,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $119.91.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

