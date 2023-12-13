Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.8% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $160.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $463.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

