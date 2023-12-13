Howard Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,535.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 49,398 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Down 12.5 %

ORCL stock opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $276.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.