Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $194,000 in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 167.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,899,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.56.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.44 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.03.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.37%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

