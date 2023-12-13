Howard Capital Management Group LLC Has $238,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $219.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.36. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

