Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,421 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after buying an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

