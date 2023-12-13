Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 695.9% from the November 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HENKY. BNP Paribas cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HENKY

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $15.40 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and, beauty care, and laundry and home care business worldwide. It operates through Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including automotive and metals; packaging and consumer goods; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.