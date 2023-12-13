Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is one of 365 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Headwater Exploration to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Headwater Exploration and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Headwater Exploration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Headwater Exploration Competitors
|676
|4344
|7999
|305
|2.60
Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 38.88%. Given Headwater Exploration’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Headwater Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Headwater Exploration
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Headwater Exploration Competitors
|176.13%
|4.34%
|2.71%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Headwater Exploration and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Headwater Exploration
|N/A
|N/A
|13.44
|Headwater Exploration Competitors
|$852.00 million
|$197.06 million
|-22.58
Headwater Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Headwater Exploration. Headwater Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
47.9% of Headwater Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Headwater Exploration competitors beat Headwater Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
Headwater Exploration Company Profile
Headwater Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc. in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
