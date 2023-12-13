Headwater Exploration (CDDRF) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Free Report) is one of 365 public companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Headwater Exploration to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Headwater Exploration and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Headwater Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Headwater Exploration Competitors 676 4344 7999 305 2.60

Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.57%. As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 38.88%. Given Headwater Exploration’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Headwater Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Headwater Exploration N/A N/A N/A Headwater Exploration Competitors 176.13% 4.34% 2.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Headwater Exploration and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Headwater Exploration and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Headwater Exploration N/A N/A 13.44 Headwater Exploration Competitors $852.00 million $197.06 million -22.58

Headwater Exploration’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Headwater Exploration. Headwater Exploration is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.9% of Headwater Exploration shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Headwater Exploration competitors beat Headwater Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc. and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc. in March 2020. Headwater Exploration Inc. incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

