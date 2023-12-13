Head-To-Head Contrast: Petro Matad (PRTDF) & Its Peers

Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Free Report) is one of 365 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Petro Matad to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petro Matad and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petro Matad N/A N/A -1.77 Petro Matad Competitors $852.00 million $197.06 million -22.25

Petro Matad’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Petro Matad. Petro Matad is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petro Matad 0 0 0 0 N/A Petro Matad Competitors 676 4344 7999 305 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings for Petro Matad and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 38.91%. Given Petro Matad’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Petro Matad has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Petro Matad and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petro Matad N/A N/A N/A Petro Matad Competitors 176.13% 4.34% 2.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Petro Matad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petro Matad rivals beat Petro Matad on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia. Petro Matad Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

