Head to Head Comparison: First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 29.00% 11.30% 1.62% Luther Burbank 10.43% 5.19% 0.44%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 Luther Burbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Community Bankshares and Luther Burbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.16%. Given Luther Burbank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. First Community Bankshares pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $153.86 million 4.27 $46.66 million $2.83 12.53 Luther Burbank $123.27 million 3.92 $80.20 million $0.71 13.34

Luther Burbank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Luther Burbank on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2022, it operates 17 branches in West Virginia; 22 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, online and mobile banking, and real estate investment services; and issues trust preferred securities. Luther Burbank Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

