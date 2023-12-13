Head-To-Head Comparison: Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) vs. Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) and Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ermenegildo Zegna and Ralph Lauren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ermenegildo Zegna 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ralph Lauren 1 5 11 0 2.59

Ermenegildo Zegna presently has a consensus price target of $13.97, indicating a potential upside of 18.97%. Ralph Lauren has a consensus price target of $137.06, indicating a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Ermenegildo Zegna’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ermenegildo Zegna is more favorable than Ralph Lauren.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ermenegildo Zegna N/A N/A N/A Ralph Lauren 8.12% 24.14% 8.55%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Ralph Lauren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ermenegildo Zegna has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ralph Lauren has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ermenegildo Zegna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Ralph Lauren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ermenegildo Zegna and Ralph Lauren’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ermenegildo Zegna $1.57 billion 1.81 $54.24 million N/A N/A Ralph Lauren $6.44 billion 1.36 $522.70 million $7.83 17.29

Ralph Lauren has higher revenue and earnings than Ermenegildo Zegna.

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Ermenegildo Zegna on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances. The company also offers luxury womenswear and childrenswear under the Thom Browne brand, as well as provides eyewear, cufflinks and jewelry, watches, underwear, and beachwear manufactured by third parties under licenses. It serves customers through its retail stores and online channels in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Trivero, Italy. Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is a subsidiary of Monterubello Societa' Semplice.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps brands; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, and Ralph Collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Polo Blue, Ralph's Club, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men's brand names. The company's restaurant collection includes The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; The Bar at Ralph Lauren located in Milan; and Ralph's Coffee concept. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates retail stores and concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates Ralph Lauren stores, factory stores, and stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

