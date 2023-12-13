Head-To-Head Analysis: SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) versus Interface (NASDAQ:TILE)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) and Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPX Technologies and Interface, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Interface 0 1 1 0 2.50

SPX Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.45%. Interface has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.78%. Given Interface’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interface is more favorable than SPX Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

89.9% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Interface shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SPX Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Interface shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SPX Technologies has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interface has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SPX Technologies and Interface’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX Technologies 1.83% 17.33% 8.78% Interface 0.03% 14.08% 4.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SPX Technologies and Interface’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX Technologies $1.46 billion 2.84 $200,000.00 $0.65 139.93 Interface $1.30 billion 0.51 $19.56 million $0.01 1,131.00

Interface has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SPX Technologies. SPX Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interface, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPX Technologies beats Interface on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. It offers its products under the Marley, Recold, SGS, Cincinnati Fan, Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brands. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, inspection and rehabilitation equipment, and robotic systems under the Radiodetection, Pearpoint, Schonstedt, Dielectric, Riser Bond, Warren G-V, Cues, ULC Robotics, and Sensors & Software brands; and collection systems, communication technologies, and obstruction lighting products under the Genfare, TCI, Flash Technology, Sabik Marine, Sealite, Avlite, and ECS brands. The company markets its products through independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers, as well as direct to customers. The company was formerly known as SPX Corporation and changed its name to SPX Technologies, Inc. in August 2022. SPX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Interface

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products. It also provides carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services; and rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names. The company produces and sells an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market. In addition, it sells a proprietary antimicrobial chemical compound under the Intersept name; sells TacTiles, a carpet tile installation system, as well as various adhesives and products; and provides turnkey project management services for global accounts and other customers through its InterfaceSERVICES business. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly through independent contractors, installers, or distributors. Interface, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

