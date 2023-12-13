Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Harbor Custom Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDIZ opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Harbor Custom Development has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

