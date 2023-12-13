GSK (NYSE:GSK) vs. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Critical Analysis

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Free Report) and GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSK has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and GSK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NGM Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 GSK 2 0 2 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 521.16%. GSK has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential downside of 32.90%. Given NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NGM Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than GSK.

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and GSK’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NGM Biopharmaceuticals $55.33 million 1.14 -$162.67 million ($1.84) -0.42 GSK $36.28 billion 2.06 $18.50 billion $3.72 9.79

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than NGM Biopharmaceuticals. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NGM Biopharmaceuticals and GSK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NGM Biopharmaceuticals -673.75% -71.77% -61.76% GSK 20.47% 52.88% 10.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.1% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of GSK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GSK beats NGM Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH. Its products under development also comprise NGM120, an antagonist antibody that binds GFRAL that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; NGM621, an immunoglobulin 1 monoclonal antibody in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy; NGM707, an immunoglobulin-like transcript 2/ immunoglobulin-like transcript 4 dual antagonist monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NGM831 and NGM438 which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has research collaboration, product development, and license agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; and a collaboration agreement with Merck to focus primarily on the identification, research and development of collaboration compounds directed to targets in the fields of ophthalmology and cardiovascular or metabolic, or CVM, disease, including heart failure. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as infectious disease, HIV, immunology and respiratory, and oncology. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

