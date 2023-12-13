Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 1.2 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.92. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GTIM

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.