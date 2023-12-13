Globavend Holdings Limited’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 18th (NASDAQ:GVH)

Globavend’s (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, December 18th. Globavend had issued 1,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 8th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Globavend Trading Down 7.9 %
NASDAQ GVH opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Globavend has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.50.
About Globavend
