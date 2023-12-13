Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.18

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 23707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- What is a good dividend yield?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.