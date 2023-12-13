Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.18

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 23707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 595.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

