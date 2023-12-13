General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Decreased by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $122.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The company has a market cap of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

