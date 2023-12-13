General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Acquired by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. General American Investors makes up 1.4% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of General American Investors worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 110,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

NYSE GAM opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

